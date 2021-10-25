Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Reveals Why Vol. 3 Won’t Utilize Technology Used In The Mandalorian

The “virtual sets” used on The Mandalorian have been a game-changer for some filmmakers, creating an alternative to green- and blue-screen production that many think will almost completely replace the existing technology as it evolves. One example of where rear-screen projection technology is not fully “there” yet, though, comes from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. According to director James Gunn, he will not make use of the technology in his upcoming threequel, and there’s a pretty simple explanation as to why: the sets he plans to use are too big for the method, and have to be constructed practically.

The question was raised on Twitter, where Gunn also said that he believes the technology will evolve to be more accommodating in the future. The Guardians films not only have a cosmic scale (like The Mandalorian and Thor: Love and Thunder, which reportedly used the technology) but also a large cast, many of whom have to be on camera together in most scenes. That likely creates some logistical reasons for sets that are not only practical, but physically large.

Gunn also praised the work of the set design and construction teams, whom he says are currently working as fast as they can to make sure the world of Guardians of the Galaxy comes to life in time. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is filming now, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which at least James Gunn and Dave Bautista have said will be their final outing with the franchise.

“The last Marvel project, who knows, but I see it as my last Guardians movie,” Gunn told the entertainment channel. “I’m a guy who never says never because I’ve seen too many people say ‘never’ and be pulled back into the fray, so I wouldn’t say that. But I see it as being my last Guardians movie.”

That’s when the director brought up Bautista, adding, “I know Dave sees it as being his last Guardians movie, and Dave and I are pretty much attached to the hip on those projects. So I don’t see me going on and doing any more after that.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot (a series of shorts which will feature little Groot in a number of wacky adventures) and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.