Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Shares Wrap Party Story Featuring Dave Bautista Showing “Real-Life Superpowers” Against a Harasser

It’s been four years since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the third installment is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the return of the core cast as well as director James Gunn. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in “floods of tears.” After that quote went viral, Gunn took to Twitter with a hilarious reaction. The director has also been sharing some fun throwbacks and stories about filming the first two movies. In fact, he just shared a wild story about the first movie’s wrap party.

“A senior tech at work today, who worked on @Guardians #GoTG told me about the gigantic rig they made to control the milano, how @prattprattpratt constantly sings on set, and how cool it was to talk with @DaveBautista @RookerOnline @seangunn and @JamesGunn at the wrap party,” @KyleJerichow tweeted. “That wrap party was fun! My primary memory was when a crew member was harassing one of our stand-ins & @seangunn was protecting her & the guy got pushy with Sean & @DaveBautista tapped the harasser’s chest & he FLEW ACROSS THE ROOM because Dave actually has real-life superpowers,” Gunn shared. You can view the tweet below:

Gunn has also been tweeting hints about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack. He recently spoke to CinemaBlend about why some of the Guardians of the Galaxy songs are not in the same order on the soundtrack as the movie. Some Marvel fans picked up on this during the first two releases and wanted an explanation.

“I think [it’s] because the order they are in in the movie is different than the order that they work well,” Gunn divulged. “As somebody who has put mixtapes together their whole life, the order of the songs in the movie doesn’t exactly work in the same way. So that’s why. When you’re putting songs together, there’s a flow to the way that the songs work together. And if you put them in the order in the movie, in winds up being too pop-y up front, and too dark on the back half. It gets a little darker as it goes on, especially Vol. 2.“

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to be released in 2022.