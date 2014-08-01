Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Provides Update on Epcot Ride

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn provided a new update on the movie’s ride at Epcot. Another week brought another Instagram Q+A with the filmmaker and fans poured in to ask some questions. One wondered if Gunn had worked on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Well, he has worked on it a bit but didn’t want to take too much credit. The attraction is scheduled to open this year as a part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration. Things probably could have gotten going last year, but other circumstances got in the way. In a previous IG session, Gunn called the attraction, “Utterly mind-blowing. I mean it. You guys are going to freak out. It’s incredible.” So, the bar has been set very high. Disney Imagineering has given fans some small peeks at the coaster before the curtain drops. Summer 2021 at these parks is shaping up to be an interesting time for Marvel fans.

(Photo: jamesgunn/IG)

Previously, Disney Parks let fans behind the curtain for Cosmic Rewind. People are thrilled to see Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, Mantis, Groot, and Nebula throwing down on this ride. Disney announced an initiative to renovate Epcot last year. Avengers Campus is coming along down there as well, but for now, that remains unique to Disneyland in California (and Disneyland Paris.) Disney is calling this thing an OmniCoaster and it will lead fans across a unique story with the Guardians. Expect Gunn to have had a hand with that narrative element.

Disney describes the upcoming ride as:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at Epcot. The adventure starts in the “Galaxarium,” a planetarium-like exhibition that explores the similarities and mysteries of the formation of Earth’s galaxy and Xandar. You will be invited to learn more about the treasures Xandar has to share – until the moment when the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive, and adventures across the cosmos ensue. The attraction will feature a new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering – a storytelling coaster that rotates 360 degrees to focus your attention on the action, including the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is still scheduled to open for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.

