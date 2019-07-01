Guardians of the Galaxy Star Sean Gunn Takes Honeymoon Break to Send Fan Well Wishes

Raise your hand if you were today years old when you learned about Cameo.com. The website allows you to buy personalized videos from various celebrities much like the photo ops you can purchase at comic-cons. This service was brought to my attention earlier today when Sean Gunn, the actor best known for playing Kraglin and doing the motion capture for Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took a break from his honeymoon to wish a fan good luck on his own upcoming nuptials.

Got a great Cameo from @seangunn for my Bachelor Party/Birthday weekend. Thank you for the kind words and the fake out ‘Happy Birthday’ for @christourre 😂 Thanks for the surprise gift, @TristanTanner & @comicbookqueers! #cameofameo #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/QGo0dN9LuZ — Steve Hund (@hundbot) July 1, 2019

The nice pals who gifted the lucky bachelor with this video include Brett Mannes, co-host of Comic Book Queers, which is a personal favorite podcast. If you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community (or not, honestly) and a lover of comic book content, especially of the X-Men variety, it’s definitely worth checking out. You can follow them on Twitter here.

There are currently tons of cool names listed on Cameo.com, including Ice T (Law & Order: SVU, Tank Girl), Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things), Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters, Grace and Frankie), Charisma Carpenter (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Expendables), Vladimir Furdik (Game of Thrones, Prometheus), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings, Lost), Rob Liefeld (the creator of Deadpool), and many more. Prices for the service vary, depending on the person. You can check out the full list of comic-con related options here.

Last month, Gunn married his long-time girlfriend, Natasha Halevi, and the event was officiated by Gunn’s brother, James Gunn, who is best known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy films. The brothers will be reuniting for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to hit theaters in 2021.

You can currently catch Gunn on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters with bonus footage. The film stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

