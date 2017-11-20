Watch Southern California’s Marching Band Pay Tribute To ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

The marching band at the University of Southern California had a marvelous half time show this weekend, paying homage to the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

The show kicks off with the band’s rendition of “Hooked On A Feeling,” which was an iconic part of the first cosmic entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Later, the tune turns to “Brandy,” which became a cornerstone for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The band goes on to play the tunes of, “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Surrender,” and “I Want You Back.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of the songs and shapes dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, including a gigantic Baby Groot spanning 40 yards across the field, can be heard and seen in the video above!

The original soundtrack of Guardians of the Galaxy has amassed an impressive total as well. In the United States, it has sold over 1 million copies and worldwide has sold 2.5 million copies.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available now on blu-ray and DigitalHD and will head to Netflix next month. A third installment with the cosmic Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the way from director James Gunn but a release date has not yet been revealed.