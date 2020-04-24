Chris Pratt's Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Reacts to Watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for the First Time

Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger had a bunch of reactions while watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for the first time. Both she and her husband hung out with Comicbook.com for our Quarantine Watch Party on Thursday night. Pratt made the announcement during the afternoon which pumped the fans up for the collective party. Then when he logged on to live-tweet the film, he mentioned that Katherine would be along for the ride this time. Also in tow were director James Gunn, Mantis actress Pom Klementieff, Gef the Ravager himself Steve Agee, and Kraglin actor Sean Gunn. So the stars were out for this watch party in a major way. Some may ask how Pratt could have gone all this time without his wife seeing the movie, but it led to some really entertaining moments.

The plan developed something like this: Gunn’s tweets about the additional guest stars caught Pratt’s eye. Then he asked if he could be included while revealing that “Katherine has never seen it.” The Star-Lord actor added, “Can I join as well? It will be the perfect excuse to make her watch it for the first time!" Like most of us, she’s a huge fan of Baby Groot and had some pretty amazing observations about the largest narrative beats in the film. (You can check out all of her comments down below!) A good time was had by all, and people will want to keep their eyes peeled on the Comicbook.com Twitter account for more Watch Party announcements.

How does Quarantine Watch Party work? Well, our own Brandon Davis has these simple instructions for you. "At 9pm ET on Thursday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective copies of Guardians of thee Galaxy Vol. 2, be it a blu-ray/4K copy, digital download, or Disney+ stream. While the movie is playing, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #GotGVol2 with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups! It's a great opportunity to toss your questions to the cast and filmmakers and have them answered as the movie plays!"

"Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!"

The past three weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films and TV shows including Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, The Walking Dead, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated.

This weekend, don’t miss out as the writers of Avengers: Infinity War, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, will be joining ComicBook.com for an epic two-night event beginning of April 26. Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

