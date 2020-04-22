James Gunn Joins Quarantine Watch Party For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

On Thursday night, ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party returns for a unified viewing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. On the heels of a Worldwide trend spawning with a shared viewing experience for the first Guardians of the Galaxy, director James Gunn is enthusiastically coming back to the Watch Party event to share more memories, secrets, and behind-the-scenes intel from his work on the Marvel movie. Fans across Twitter and Instagram are encouraged to join in on the Quarantine Watch Party event at 9pm ET by using #QuarantineWatchParty and #GotGVol2. This will officially be the fifteenth Quarantine Watch Party event and it is hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis!

How does it work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Thursday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective copies of Guardians of thee Galaxy Vol. 2, be it a blu-ray/4K copy, digital download, or Disney+ stream. While the episodes are playing, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #GotGVol2 with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Gunn previously participated in a Quarantine Watch Party event for Guardians of the Galaxy, sharing some excellent insights from the production which took place more than six years ago. He even offered up a fun tease of what to expect when his Guardians trilogy comes to a close with Vol. 3.

Want to cosplay for tonight's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The past three weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films and TV shows including Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, The Walking Dead, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson).

Still to come, the writers of Avengers: Infinity War, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, will be joining ComicBook.com for an epic two-night event beginning of April 26. Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis, as well as attended by other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler.

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 begins at 9pm ET on Thursday night!

