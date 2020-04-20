Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s Baby Groot Opening Took a Long Time to Make

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens up with one of the most Guardians-esque sequences possible. Even while battling an inter-dimensional threat that can shred them all to pieces, Baby Groot busts out a dance number without a worry in the world. As chaos rages on around him, Baby Groot dances around as ELO's "Mr. Blue Sky" drowns out everyone's screams as it blares a sound system the group cobbled together.

All in all, the sequence itself took an astonishingly long time to make. In a recent fan Q&A on Instagram, Guardians director James Gunn revealed the tidbit ended up taking over two years to make from concept to completion.

(Photo: Instagram / @jamesgunn)

On-par with the post-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy, the itty bitty tree takes a couple pauses when he nears Drax (Dave Bautista) in the bit. As previously explained, Drax's people don't necessarily understand dancing and that's why Groot chooses to hide it from him.

“Dancing is ludicrous to Drax. I don’t think he understands it," Gunn said after the first movie was released. "If Drax owned a town, if he was a mayor, the first law would be no dancing. But yeah, so at the end of the movie, little baby Groot didn’t want to get caught dancing, because he would kill him.”

Believe it or not, but Gunn himself served as a stand-in for Baby Groot in this particular sequence, recording the dance moves the visual effects vendors would use as a reference while crafting the scene. After the flick started making serious money at the box office, the director took to his Instagram account to share a tidbit of the video used as the aforementioned reference. You can see that clip below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

What's your favorite Groot moment? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

