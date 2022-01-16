Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is “Different Than What People” Expect Says Gunn

Take everything you think you know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and throw it right out the window. According to Guardians helmer James Gunn, the threequel is much different than what anyone expects. In fact, the director said in one recent interview executives with Marvel Studios are surprised with how well the movie is already coming together.

“It’s going great. Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out. I think that I’m really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break,” Gunn told Collider in a chat on the press tour for Peacemaker.

He then name-dropped Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige before adding that everyone’s surprised with the quality of the film—even in light of the franchise’s first two features performing exceptionally well both commercially and critically.

“Kevin went… They were all really, really, really stoked,” Gunn added. “But also, it’s not going to be the movie people… It’s different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.”

In that same chat, Gunn revealed the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hasn’t started filming yet because of increasing COVID numbers in and around Hollywood.

“It’s still upcoming in the shoot. We were supposed to shoot one day in LA, and there’s too much Omicron around, so we couldn’t do it,” Gunn added. “We’re going to have to fit it in. I haven’t started yet. I’m excited to. It’s fun. The holiday special is… I’m almost jealous of it, even though I wrote it because people freak out so much on how much they love the script for the holiday special that I’m almost like, ‘Well, wait. I’ve got this movie here I’ve been working on for two years. You love the holiday special that I literally wrote in a very short amount of time.’ But, it is really funny and really good.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

What members of the Guardians would you like to see spin-off shows of?