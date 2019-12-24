Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director Debunks Robert Pattinson Casting Rumors

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has debunked a rumor which a lot of people probably did not know was a rumor. Let’s just put this out there: apparently, some people thought that The Batman star Robert Pattinson had been cast in Marvel’s next Gaurdians of the Galaxy movie. It’s true — people did think that. You can do a Google search for “Robert Pattinson Guardians of the Galaxy” and some rumors will pop up from some media outlets. Well, not anymore. Gunn said in a comment on Instagram that those rumors are not true and that’s that.

A fan of Marvel films asked Gunn in a comment on his recent post to Instagram if it was true that Pattinson was actually involved with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn simply responded: “No, it’s definitely not.” There you have it — not everything you read on the Internet is true — but this is.

Check out Gunn’s post to Instagram below and feel free to skim through the comments to find more from Gunn, who is very active and open with fans across his social media channels.

Of course, if anything, we can all be glad that this whole thing made us stumble across the photo of a cute Drax the Destroyer plushie.

In the same Instagram post’s comments, Gunn commented on the production start date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Originally, it was supposed to be shooting throughout 2019, but it has been pushed back while he shoots The Suicide Squad from Warner Brothers. Gunn told a fan he “won’t start filming for a year or so,” meaning production on the third Guardians movie likely won’t happen until the first of 2021 or the few remaining days in 2020 at the earliest.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.