James Gunn Confirms the Title to Third ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

James Gunn might be working hard on Marvel’s third Guardians Of The Galaxy movie, but there is one thing he does not have to worry about, the title. While everyone is focusing on Avengers: Infinity War at the moment, fans are still asking director James Gunn for little bits and pieces for the next Guardians Of The Galaxy film. And with James Gunn being the kind guy he is, fans got a soft confirmation on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

And, yes — the movie’s name is what you thought it was going to be. Probably.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Gunn seemed to spill the title beans when a fan suggested a clever name for the third Guardians of the Galaxy flick. The fan wanted to know if the director had considered naming the movie Guardians of the Galaxy.mp3 thanks to its prolific use of music, and Gunn said he had heard that suggestion before. However, it has not swayed his final decision.

“I hear this suggestion a lot, from many different people. But, no, the three films are a set and I’m going to stay consistent with Vol. 3,” Gunn revealed.

I hear this suggestion a lot, from many different people. But, no, the three films are a set and I’m going to stay consistent with Vol. 3. https://t.co/jLGg625s4I — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 15, 2018

So, there you have it. Unless the movie gets a strange subtitle, then the next movie will be named Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Who of you saw that coming?

While this tweet isn’t a full-on confirmation from Marvel Studios, fans are willing to bet Gunn is sticking with his pattern. In fact, a previous social media post from the director did straight-up call the next movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and even hinted when the sequel will drop.

During a recent Facebook Live, Gunn was seen thanking fans for seeing Avengers: Infinity War, and he hyped them up for what’s to come in the MCU.

“I hope that you’re excited to see what comes next a year from now if you’ve seen the movie, with Avengers 4, and then two years from today or around this time, when we’ll have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” the director said.

Obviously, Gunn has some time to work out all the kinks with his next Marvel movie, but fans are definitely looking forward to seeing how it goes. In light of Avengers: Infinity War, the entire MCU is at stake, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will help ground the franchise following the surely tragic consequences which Avengers 4 will bring about next year.

Are you surprised by this next movie’s title? Or did you see it coming? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!