Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Debunks Major Romance Rumor

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was showcased at San Diego Comic-Con last month, but we still don't know too much about the movie aside from its cast. In addition to the returning Guardians stars, the new movie is set to feature the MCU debut of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. Fans are especially excited to see Poulter in the film, especially after his character was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Poulter recently had a chat with The Movie Dweeb (via The Direct) and was asked about a potential romance with Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), which happens in the comics.

"Huh?" Poulter replied to the question with a laugh, adding the theory was "breaking news" to him and that "it's probably best to assume" Gamora and Adam Warlock won't be love interests in the film. "I didn't know that... I do now... I'm glad I know now... I know now. If I'd known that before heading out, I might not have actually made it on the plane before a panic attack."

Poulter added of working with Gunn, "I mean, James has such an incredibly kind of detailed and thorough understanding of all of the elements, and I kind of have never come across anyone I've worked with who has a more realized and kind of coherent vision for what they're creating. And that's not to criticize anyone else, but he just knows exactly what he wants."

Poulter also appeared at the London Film Festival in October, where he was asked about joining Hollywood's largest franchise.

"I feel very, very lucky and honored to have been welcomed into the Marvel family," Poulter said on the event's red carpet. "Particularly in a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy, which I regard to be incredibly creative and very, very unique. James Gunn is someone I really, really admire so I feel very lucky."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023.