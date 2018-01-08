Gwyneth Paltrow Engaged To Brad Flachuk

Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow is officially engaged to Brad Flachuk!

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said in a joint statement, according to Good Morning America.

Paltrow and Falchuk will also appear on the cover of Goop Magazine for an issue which comes available on Tuesday. The issue contains a black and white photo shoot with the couple and several statements regarding how happy they are to move forward in life together.

Paltrow shared the cover on Instragam, caption solely with a ring emoji, confirming the engagement! Check it out below.

Paltrow is well known for her role as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has played the part in five movies, including an Iron Man trilogy, and will be reprising the part for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War movies. Outside of Marvel Studios titles, Paltrow is known for Shakespeare in Love and Sliding Doors.

Falchuk is best known as a writer an producer on Glee, but has also lent his pen to American Horror Story and Nip/Tuck. He has also produced several titles, including American Crime Story, Scream Queens, and American Horror Story.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.