Gwyenth Paltrow Has No Idea She Co-Starred With Zendaya in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming

By now it’s been well documented that Gwyneth Paltrow‘s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just a small blip on the actress’s radar. That stigma began this past summer, when Paltrow totally seemed to forget her role in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, while appearing on a cooking show with Jon Favreau, her Spider-Man co-star. The hole only got deeper as Paltrow later forgot who her MCU co-star Sebastian Stan was (multiple times); forgot that Samuel L. Jackson is part of the MCU; and didn’t even bother to see Avengers: Endgame (which she stars in). Now Gwyenth Paltrow has given Marvel’s Spider-Man fans even more reason to hate!

As revealed in a comment on a red carpet photo, during the recent Critics Choice Awards, Gwyneth Paltrow also seems to have no idea that Marvel’s Spider-Man movie also happened to star Zendaya! Check out what Paltrow posted, when it was revealed that Zendaya was wearing a Tom Ford piece Paltrow herself had recently introduced to the fashion world:

Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya –Gwyneth Paltrow

Based on her past behavior, it is very likely that Gwyneth Paltrow had absolutely no idea that she and Zendaya were both in Spider-Man: Homecoming. After all, if the actress can’t even remember her own MCU appearances, or who major stars of the franchise are, then remembering the full lineup of her Homecoming co-stars seems like a foolish expectation.

To be fair, in this case, Paltrow can easily be excused for not knowing she and Zendaya have history together. Gwyneth Paltrow’s role in Spider-Man: Homecoming is minimal. She shows up at the end of the film alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan, after Peter Parker is brought to Avengers Compound to be formally inducted into the team. Peter refuses the offer, and Tony instead shifted to proposing to Pepper in front of an audience. Behind the scenes, Paltrow probably only shot her Spider-Man: Homecoming appearance in a day, with only minimal contact with the rest of the cast – if any. She didn’t actually know the scene she shot was for Homecoming – as opposed to an Avengers film – so yeah, she probably doesn’t know who all else was in that Spider-Man flick.

As Paltrow has previously explained: “I never read stuff,” she explains. “But it is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them. It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother… I just got confused…I thought that it [Spider-Man: Homecoming] was an Avengers movie, but it was not.”

The upside? Paltrow and Zendaya still managed to bond, anyway.

