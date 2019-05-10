Hasbro’s Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends Wave 2 Figures Are up for Pre-Order

Hasbro unveiled some major new Avengers: Endgame toys today, with the new Nano Gauntlet electronic fist replica leading the charge. However, the new wave of Marvel Legends figures is also pretty spectacular.

Wave 2 of the Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends Series includes Rescue, Shuri, Comic Rock Python, Comic Union Jack, Comic Beta Ray Bill, Comic Loki, and War Machine. The Build-A-Figure (BaF) pieces in this wave combine to form Hulk – and there are two head options!

Collectors can pre-order the entire wave in one go right here with free shipping slated for July (includes 2 War Machine figures). We’re also seeing singles trickle out on Amazon. At the time of writing, product listings for the War Machine and Rescue figures are up and running. The rest should arrive soon. Note that the Wave 1 Thanos BaF set is available to order in a collector’s set here. It includes 2x Captain America, Ronin, Living Laser, Nighthawk, Citizen V, Hercules, and Ebony Maw. Singles are available on Amazon.

As noted, Hasbro also released a new Marvel Legends electronic fist replica based on Tony Stark’s Nano Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame. The original Infinity Gauntlet version sold out of its initial run quickly, so you might want to jump on this one ASAP. You can pre-order the Marvel Legends Series Avengers: Endgame Electronic Gauntlet replica right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for October (a kids version is also available for $19.99).

Like the Infinity Gauntlet before it, the Nano Gauntlet replica features articulated electronic finger joints, pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and a fist lock mode for display. Note that it fits on the right hand while the previous Infinity Gauntlet fits on the left, so if you already have the Infinity Gauntlet version you can dual wield and become twice as powerful.

