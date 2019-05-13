The Marvel Legends Prop Replicas Are Back for Avengers: Endgame

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Captain America Shield, Electronic Thor Hammer, Electronic Iron Man Helmet, Electronic Star-Lord Helmet, and Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist have all kinds of fancy features, and when new stock arrives it doesn’t last long. In fact, many of these replicas have been difficult to get at the standard price in recent months, but they’re making a big comeback in the wake of Avengers: Endgame.

You can pre-order all of the Marvel Legends Series prop replicas right here for the standard prices with free shipping slated for August / October. At the time of writing these replicas are either sold out or exceedlingly expensive on Amazon and eBay so reserve yours while you can. Inside the pre-order link you’ll also find the Marvel Legends Black Panther Electronic Helmet, Ant-Man Helmet, and the Avengers: Endgame Nano Gauntlet Electronic Fist that Hasbro unveiled last week…

Indeed, Hasbro’s new Marvel Legends electronic fist based on Tony Stark’s Nano Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame is the hottest toy on the planet right now, and you can pre-order one right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for October (a kids version is also available for $19.99).

Like the Infinity Gauntlet electronic fist before it, the Nano Gauntlet replica features articulated electronic finger joints, pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and a fist lock mode for display. Note that it fits on the right hand while the previous Infinity Gauntlet fits on the left, so you can dual wield and become twice as powerful.

