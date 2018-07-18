Hasbro and Marvel Celebrate the MCU’s First 10 Years With New Legends Photo Campaign

Hasbro and Marvel are celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big 10-year anniversary with a new line of figures, and now you can see some of the MCU’s best moments recreated in toy form.

Hasbro and Marvel enlisted the help of 10 of the top toy photographers to recreate iconic moments from the MCU to celebrate the release of Hasbro‘s newest line of Legends. The Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Marvel Legends 6-Inch line will feature 10 different packs of figures, and each one is brilliantly represented in these gorgeous photos.

MCU characters like Iron Man, Ronan, Pepper Potts, Sif, Thor, and more are featured here, but there are also some amazing battles between Iron Man and Hulk, Thanos and Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and Yellowjacket, and Captain America and Crossbones.

The line will also include a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Marvel Legends Red Skull and Tesseract, which you can find along with the other photos in the gallery. You can find each release along with the photographer who took the photo in the list below.

1. Friday, 7/6: @HasbroPulse Kick-off post; Credit: Hasbro

Pack #0 – SDCC Exclusive Red Skull & Electronic Tesseract



2. Monday, 7/9: @swittpics – Spencer Witt

Pack #1 – Tony Stark & Iron Man Mark



3. Tuesday, 7/10: @toyboxpix – Rick Pruitt

Pack #2 – Red Skull/Hydra Trooper



4. Wednesday, 7/11: @sgtbananas (second post found here) – Johnny Wu

Pack #3 – Iron Man Mark VII



5. Thursday, 7/12: @fathersfigures – David Valdez

Pack #4 – Pepper Potts, Mandarin, Hot Rod



6. Friday, 7/13: @skeletonastronaut – Brandon Acree

Pack #5 – Thor & Sif



7. Saturday, 7/14: @noserain (second post found here) – Richee Chang

Pack #6 – Ronan



8. Sunday, 7/15: @plasticaction – Jax Navarro

Pack #7 – Hulk & Hulkbuster



9. Monday, 7/16: @rollthehardsixx – Matthew Kirk

Pack #8 – Ant-Man & Yellowjacket



10. Tuesday, 7/17: @warrior_evans – Casey Evan

Pack #9 – Captain America & Crossbones



11. Wednesday, 7/18: @red_dog_5 – Paul Tresadern

Pack #10 – Doctor Strange, Thanos, Iron Man Mark L

You can find the official description for the new set of Marvel Legends below:

“Fans can commemorate 10 years of epic blockbusters with new MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES figures! Each MARVEL STUDIOS: THE FIRST TEN YEARS figure features high-quality deco and extensive articulation in 6-inch scale. Celebrate iconic movie moments with 10 new packs including updated fan favorite characters as well as several first-time Marvel Cinematic Universe figures as featured in THE AVENGERS, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR, and more! Each figure sold separately. (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: varied/Available: Fall 2018) “