Here Are Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Reveals from SDCC 2019

It wouldn’t be a major comic convention unless Hasbro was on-hand to unveil the next wave or two to their massively popular Marvel Legends toys. In addition to a third Avengers: Endgame wave that includes a Build A Figure of Bro Thor — which has already become a fan-favorite toy on Twitter.

Then in a panel later this afternoon, the toymaker officially revealed a pair of Marvel Legends Vehicles toys for Cosmic Ghost Rider and Squirrel Girl. As expected, a whole new batch of new X-Men figures was revealed in addition to pleasant surprises like comics-accurate Doctor Doom and Shang-Chi molds.

Which of these Marvel Legends figures do you plan on getting? Keep on scrolling to see all of the figures Hasbro revealed today and let us know which ones you plan on having in the comments below! UPDATE: Many of these Marvel Legends figures are available to pre-order now.

Avengers: Endgame Captain America (Bro Thor BAF)

Avengers: Infinity War Heimdall (Bro Thor BAF)

Avengers: Endgame Iron Man (Bro Thor BAF)

Avengers: Endgame Iron Patriot (Bro Thor BAF)

Avengers: Endgame Valkyrie (Bro Thor BAF)

Captain America: Civil War Vision (Bro Thor BAF)

Avengers: Endgame Bro Thor Build A Figure

Cosmic Ghost Rider

Captain America: Civil War Giant-Man

Doctor Doom

Shang-Chi

She-Hulk

Spider-Man PS4 Spider-Man Mark III

Spider-Man PS4 Spider-Man Velocity Suit

Squirrel Girl

War Zone Punisher

Vulture

Deadpool & Hit Monkey Two-Pack

Havok & Polaris Two-Pack

Wolverine, Jean Grey, & Cyclops Three Pack

X-Force Deathlok

Dani Moonstar (Walgreens Exclusive)

Morph

Strong Man (Build A Figure for 2020 Wave)

Weapon X

X-Man

