Kingpin Actor Vincent D’Onofrio Speaks Out on THAT Agents of SHIELD Reveal in Hawkeye Finale

With the introduction of Hawkeye on Disney+, Marvel Studios returned fans of the franchise to a street-level storyline. That return to the days of the Defenders and company introduced a whole new set of mysteries to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including one centered on a peculiar Rolex watch. First appearing in the season premiere, the Rolex watch was one item the Tracksuit Mafia—and, in turn, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio)—were after.

As D’Onofrio himself says, he’s curious to know more about the watch, especially since his character was after it. “I’m trying to figure it out like everyone else,” the actor recently told Deadline. “I’m in the same boat: I really need more information.”

In the season’s closing moments, fans saw Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) return home and give his wife the watch. When Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini) finally got her hands on the Rolex, she turned it over to expose the SHIELD logo. With it was the number 19, suggesting Laura was SHIELD’s Agent 19—a moniker once given to the superhero Mockingbird, whom Hawkeye was once married to in the Marvel source material.

Despite that, fans of the show weren’t really told why Kingpin and the Tracksuit Mafia were after that piece in particular. When Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) opted to don the Ronin suit, the Tracksuit Mafia had already broken into the underground auction. Perhaps fans will find out more about the watch either in a potential Hawkeye Season Two or the solo Echo series that will soon enter production.

Every episode of Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+ while Spider-Man: No Way Home is exclusively in theaters.

