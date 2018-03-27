Hawkeye and Ant-Man Get Their Own ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan-Made Posters

On Monday, Marvel Studios released five new posters featuring the characters starring in Avengers: Infinity War. Each of the five posters featured a color theme based on one of the five known Infinity Stones, leaving out a poster based on the Soul Stone since its location has not been revealed.

Once again, Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, the Avenger known as Hawkeye, was left out of the marketing material. Fans were quick to rectify that.

Already, two fan posters have appeared online featuring the Avengers’ archer. The first appeared on Reddit with Hawkeye standing side by side with Ant-Man.

The second comes from popular fan artist BossLogic, who put Hawkeye next to Ronin, the new superhero persona that Clint Barton took on for a time in the Marvel Comics universe. Clint is rumored to become Ronin in Avengers: Infinity War as well. The poster also features Ant-Man and his partner, the Wasp, both of whom are unconfirmed for Avengers: Infinity War but confirmed to appear in Avengers 4.

The Avengers: Infinity War prelude comic revealed one possible reason that Hawkeye has been left out of the marketing materials. Put simply, he’s retired. However, we do know that Clint is a part of the movie. Perhaps he’s called out of retirement for a special mission, one that Marvel doesn’t want to risk spoiling before the film is released.

Fans noticed Hawkeye’s absence as early as the release of the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Jeremy Renner commented on his exclusion at the time.

“I don’t pay attention to that sort of stuff,” Renner says. “I was just excited that we got a trailer together and it’s coming out – that is a pretty killer trailer. It’s difficult because you want to speak about the movie but you can’t. There’s a lot of superheroes in it. And it’s gonna be big and it’s gonna be awesome. But I can’t really talk about the movie.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.