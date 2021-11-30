New Hawkeye Promo Reveals LARPer Donned Character’s Classic Costume

After Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) both donned their classic comics looks in WandaVision, there was plenty of speculation of whether Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) could somehow replicate the magic. Hawkeye’s original comic-accurate look is arguably one of the most bizarre of the Comic Bronze Age, and it’d be awfully hard to translate to live-action. As it turns out, however, Marvel Studios actually made it work.

In a new behind-the-scenes clip shared Tuesday afternoon, one of the extras involved in the LARPing scene in Hawkeye Episode Two actually wore what looks to be a costume awfully similar to Hawkeye’s classic look. See it at the beginning of the video below.

https://twitter.com/hawkeyeofficial/status/1465772626714914819?s=20

Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran recently played coy when asked about the classic suit, suggesting it was all up to Renner on whether or not he wanted to wear something that outlandish.

“Oh, the original H with the pointy ears? *laughs*,” Tran said in a recent interview with Comic Book Movie.

She added, “It’s funny because this series is such a light-hearted tone, we had a discussion about how fun it would be to figure out a way in order for that to be incorporated one way or another, but what ended up happening was that – I believe there’s a clip out there that Kate makes fun of his branding issue – and that gets incorporated in terms of how she thinks Clint is like in the public eye and partly is due to some of the outfits that he’s been wearing.”

There’s also been a recent promo where Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) draws the costume as she helps Barton out with his branding efforts.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

