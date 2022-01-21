Hawkeye Deleted Scene Shows Kingpin on the Aftermath of the Battle of New York

The first season of Marvel’s Hawkeye is officially in the books, after six episodes of surprising street-level additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most buzzed-about aspects of the series was the television return of Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), who previously developed a legion of fans after appearing in Netflix’s Daredevil. Kingpin’s cameo appearance in Hawkeye‘s fifth episode proved to be an unexpected way to reintroduce him to audiences — but apparently, we almost got a sequence set much earlier in the MCU timeline. The scene, which you can check out below, shows Kingpin and Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) meeting in the aftermath of the Battle of New York.

https://twitter.com/MarcLeStrange1/status/1484041232955359234?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Of course, the information in the scene — that Eleanor is now working for Kingpin following the death of her husband — was ultimately conveyed via dialogue in Hawkeye‘s finale, but D’Onofrio’s performance in it has already captivated fans nonetheless. This is just one of several Kingpin-related deleted scenes from Hawkeye to have surfaced online, including another flashback to himself and his “niece”, Maya Lopez / Echo.

“It’s probably comparable to somebody getting a promotion in their job, the one that they wanted,” D’Onofrio recently told ComicBook.com’s ComicBook Nation podcast about returning to the character. “It probably is comparable to a kid getting their first paying job, like I was when I was my preteens, I got my first job at a diner washing dishes. I remember that that was a huge thing, the idea that I would have a paycheck was like tremendous. Because I was into magic back then and it meant that I could actually buy tricks, because they were very expensive. I had this, I’m going to go off story a little bit, but it’s comparable to that. To have Kevin (Feige) call me and say ‘I’d like you to come do Hawkeye,’ it was like, I think it’s comparable to somebody getting that job that they want. I think we all can relate to that, it’s the same thing. It did put a smile on my face, and I did say yes right away.”

