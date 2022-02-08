Hawkeye Deleted Scene Report Could Set Up Season 2

Derek Bishop (Brian D’Arcy James) ended up only appearing in one episode of Hawkeye, and a new report says the character was supposed to have more involvement in the show. In fact, the return of the character, long thought dead by everyone involved in front of the camera, was going to reportedly be a major twist in the closing moments of the show’s first season. Now, some are speculating the reveal could instead come in a potential sophomore outing to the show.

The report comes from Cosmic Circus, which suggests the show’s writer’s room had initially planned for Derek to come out of hiding in the finale, abruptly changing the status quo for his daughter Kate (Hailee Steinfeld), wife Eleanor (Vera Farmiga), and their newfound archnemesis Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

The return of Derek Bishop at this moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be a layered reveal that could certainly provide for some rich storytelling. As it stands now, Kate is technically without parents as she ended up turning her own mother in for her crimes committed throughout the show. On one end, one would think Kate would be ecstatic for her father to return, yet furious he was on the run for most of her adult life.

At this moment, it’s all just speculation, however, as Marvel Studios hasn’t indicated—nor have there been any reasonable reports—the show will end up receiving a second season after all. If anything, it may focus heavily on Kate Bishop’s new adventures since Jeremy Renner just announced his unscripted reality show has been pushed into development by Disney+.

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

