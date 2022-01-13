Hawkeye Directors Explain How They Influenced Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine. Now 13 years after the Kevin Feige-led outfit introduced its first movie, it has a hierarchy of producers and filmmakers that can churn out upwards of four billion-dollar movies per year. With the recent addition of Disney+, the studio is dominating virtually every aspect of pop culture, and it shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Take Marvel Studios’ latest projects, as an example.

The filmmakers behind Hawkeye got early access to Black Widow, just so they could pick up on the mannerisms of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) while writing the Disney+ show. That’s how the Hawkeye directing duo of Bert & Bertie think they ultimately influenced Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“We got to see Widow, Black Widow, ahead of its release because of the Yelena storyline. I feel like that kind of influenced us more…I feel like I might be speaking out of turn, but I feel like we influenced Spider-Man. You know what I mean? Spider-Man was watching us, we were watching Widow,” the duo said on the latest episode of the D23 Inside Disney podcast.

They added, “I think it was prior to us, because you know, we did hear about things along the way that was going on with the Statue of Liberty, and we didn’t know about the Charlie Cox of it all until later. We didn’t actually see No Way Home, I haven’t seen it yet. It was kind of like a need-to-know basis, so when we needed to know something, someone would be like ‘Oh, by the way, you know, the Statue of Liberty gets a makeover in No Way Home.’ And we’re like ‘Ok, cool! On it!’”

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+ while three seasons of Daredevil are streaming on Netflix.

