Hawkeye Directors Break Silence About That Spider-Man: No Way Home Crossover

The mac-and-cheese scene featuring Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh in Hawkeye left fans wondering if the Disney+ series took place before, during, or after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The scene in question saw Pugh’s Yelena Belova bring up wanting to visit the “new” Statue of Liberty, which got a makeover to include a Captain America shield in the Spider-Man movie. This means Hawkeye takes place sometime after No Way Home since the Statue of Liberty has been repaired from the damage created by three Spider-Men and their villainous foes. Directors Bert and Bertie explained how the Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home crossover was coordinated.

The Hollywood Reporter asked the directors if they were made aware of the statue in Spider-Man: No Way Home, stating it was an aspect that they loved knowing in advance. “We did. There’s a need to know basis. Things like that, there may have been a slightly larger reference to it in the original scripts. We love knowing that stuff. “Oh! That’s so cool.” Just how things weave together. That’s one we were aware of,” Bertie said.

Earlier today, a poster was released for the season finale of Hawkeye. It features all of the central characters in the Marvel series: Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Pizza Dog, Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox), Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), Jacques Duquesne (Tony Dalton), Kazi (Fra Fee), and the Tracksuit Mafia. Looming large in the background is a shadow of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, with Vincent D’Onofrio returning to reprise his role from the Daredevil Netflix series.

Hailee Steinfeld was a guest of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she joked how she’d freak out if Spider-Man showed up in the Hawkeye season finale. “I would totally freak out,” she said. When pressed about how Kate Bishop would react, Steinfeld confirmed that the young archer is basically the same. Steinfeld offered, “Uh, more than likely, seems accurate for her.”

In another interview with THR, the Kate Bishop star discussed being betrayed by her mother, Eleanor, who was seen having a meeting with Kingpin in the last episode of Hawkeye.

“Is it heartbreaking? Absolutely,” Steinfeld explained. “The one person that Kate has been trying to protect this whole time is now not to be trusted and possibly not to be protected? Maybe Kate is meant to be protected against her. So I think I was more scared for her than I felt sorry. With everything happening around her, Kate has grown very quickly in a short period of time, and she’s learned a lot. I think she’s more capable than she was a few days prior of protecting herself even though she has an Avenger by her side to help protect her. So I felt more scared for her than I felt sorry for her in that moment. We learn this piece of information and though a lot of weight comes with that, we don’t know much more. So before feeling sorry, I think I was more curious to find out more information, while being terrified for her and what her mom, at that point, is capable of.”

The season finale of Hawkeye airs Wednesday, December 22nd on Disney+. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.