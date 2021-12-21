Hailee Steinfeld Would Freak Out if Spider-Man Showed Up on Hawkeye





Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld would be stoked to see Spider-Man turn up in the DIsney+ show’s finale. She sat down with Jimmy Fallon to nerd out a bit this week. It’s a big-time for Kate Bishop as the final episode of Hawkeye hits the streaming platform this week. With the Kingpin reveal in Episode 5, things are about to get wild in the last episode. However, the timing of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s release has people wondering if there are some sneaky Marvel shenanigans going on. Steinfeld isn’t going to tell us, one way or the other. The host was bummed that she gave no real indications if some of that fan speculation was necessarily correct or not. The Hawkeye star would be ecstatic. But, there’s nothing else that would get uttered during that interview.

“I would totally freak out,” she deadpanned. Then when Fallon pressed about how Kate Bishop would react, the actress confirmed that the young archer is basically the same. Steinfeld offered, “Uh, more than likely, seems accurate for her.” The late night host played it up like he was crushed not to get the scoop, but fans will get a lot of their answers when Hawkeye’s finale premieres on Wednesday.

Recently, Steinfeld talked about how much she loved this series overall. The entire Avengers franchise holds a place in her heart. During a conversation with the official D23 podcast, she proclaimed that Avengers: Endgame was her favorite movie in the MCU. For reasons that seem pretty obvious, it’s hard to quantify that kind of emotional impact.

She began, “Yes, my short answer is yes. A favorite it’s always hard for me to pick a favorite I love [Avengers] Endgame. That might be it. It’s Endgame until I go watch another one, then it will be that one for a while. It’s a vicious cycle of interchanging favorites.”

“But yea, I grew up watching these films. There’s something about them. It’s an experience to go and sit in a theater and watch these films. It’s what makes you want to be in them,” Steinfeld continued. “I mean, its the craziest thing, and what’s so amazing is its been proven that now even watching anything MCU from home is still that much of an experience. I think that says a lot about the MCU and the people involved.”

