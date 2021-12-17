Hawkeye Yelena Funko Pop Is On Sale Now With a Chance at a Chase

Another episode of Hawkeye on Disney+ means another Funko Pop release, and this week’s penultimate episode “Ronin” featured an appearance by Black Widow’s Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) that is not to be missed. If you’ve been collecting the lineup of Hawkeye Funko Pops up to this point, the Yelena Belova figure isn’t to be missed either.

The standard Pop figure features Yelena suited up but unmasked. However, if you’re lucky you’ll get the rare Chase version with the mask. You can roll the dice here at Entertainment Earth or here on Amazon where the figure is up for pre-order now priced at $11.99 with a release date set for March 2022.

Last week, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series on Disney+ fully debuted the character of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) in episode 3 “Echoes”, so Funko delivered Pop figure of Maya Lopez aka the vigilante known as Echo. They also launched a new Kate Bishop Pop figure as an Amazon exclusive. Pre-orders for the Maya Lopez Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth now. The Kate Bishop Funko Pop exclusive is available to pre-order here on Amazon.

The new Maya Lopez and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) Funko Pop figures follow a Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) figure and a Kate Bishop Funko Pop with a Lucky the Pizza Dog buddy. Pre-orders for the Hawkeye Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now with a release date set for January and March respectively. The Kate Bishop with Lucky the Pizza Dog Funko Pop is also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth with a release date set for February.

If you are unfamiliar, Lucky the Pizza Dog is a very good boy that loves pizza. More specifically, he’s a golden retriever that made his first appearance in 2012 during the acclaimed Matt Fraction/David Aja run on Hawkeye. Naturally, Lucky is a fan favorite, and that will likely carry over to the Disney+ series. Odds are he will steal the show just like he steals that delicious pizza. As for Maya Lopez / Echo, you can learn more about her right here.

Note that Funko also released a pair of Funko Pops from the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett in celebration of Disney+ Day. Stay tuned for more Pop figures from that series after it debuts on Disney+ December 29th.

Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. “Hawkeye” is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

Marvel’s Hawkeye is streaming on Disney+ now. The six episode run will conclude on Wednesday, December 22nd. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.