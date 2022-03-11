Hawkeye: Marvel Studios Artist Reveals Comic-Accurate Designs for Echo

Marvel Studios artist Wesley Burt has revealed some comics-accurate looks for Echo. In Hawkeye, fans got to meet the character for the first time in the MCU. However, some people might have wanted to see the classic costume in some way. Well, having this particular look was discussed while coming up with the story for Echo. Seeing the emblem on her top is very cool, but unfortunately they went in a different direction. Now, that’s not to say that they couldn’t end up using these designs in a different project. Alaqua Cox is getting her own Disney+ show at some point in the near future. The end for the character in Hawkeye left a lot of room for expansion in the larger MCU. But, everyone is going to have to wait for things to materialize.

Burt wrote, “Finalized Maya concepts for Hawkeye, it’s been so cool to see Alaqua Cox cast as this great character and go from her acting debut to breakout star & her own spinoff. And as always, much love to the comics source @davidmackkabuki & @JoeQuesada”

In a previous interview with Variety, the actress explained how surprised she was that there was an Echo show coming. “It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” Cox explained.

She continued, “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

“It’s crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout,” Cox remembered. “I worked at a factory. I’m so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do.”

In fact, she was working in an Amazon warehouse when Marvel Studios picked up the phone and the rest is history. “They were looking for a Native American actress and female deaf actress,” the Echo star added. “It just matched so perfectly, so I decided to go for it. I had never seen anybody on the screen that maybe looked like me … deaf, an amputee,”

Are you pumped for Echo to return in her own series? Let us know down in the comments!