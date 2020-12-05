Hawkeye Set Photos Reveal Return of Avengers: Endgame Characters

✖

Disney+ has an exciting slate of Marvel series coming to the streaming service starting with WandaVision next month. Some of the series are still in production, including Hawkeye, which just started filming in New York. The show stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. We learned some exciting things about the show this week, including the fact that it will feature Lucky the Pizza Dog. Some other stars were also announced this week as being a part of the cast including Florence Pugh, who will be reprising her role from Black Widow. We also learned that Vera Farmiga has been cast as Kate's mother Eleanor as well as new additions Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon. Based on some new set photos posted by @JRennerNet, it appears Clint's kids from Avengers: Endgame will also be reprising their roles.

"Camera with flash Jeremy Renner is seen filming #Hawkeye in Midtown in New York. Untagged HQ photos arrive later," the fan site wrote. It's hard to be positive with the masks, but you can see what appears to be Ben Sakamoto (Cooper Barton), Ava Russo (Lila Barton), and Cade Woodward (Nathanial Barton) in the photos below:

📸 Jeremy Renner is seen filming #Hawkeye in Midtown in New York. Untagged HQ photos arrive later. pic.twitter.com/hZQshfkCUU — Jeremy Renner Net (@JRennerNet) December 4, 2020

Based on these images, it looks like Clint's kids are coming to visit him in New York. This makes us wonder if things didn't turn out great for Clint and Laura (Linda Cardellini) after the events of Endgame. Was Clint's killing rampage too much for her to handle? Maybe she wasn't into the tattoos and mohawk? Or, maybe, everything is fine with their marriage and we're just reading too much into the photos. Either way, we definitely hope Cardellini pops up on the series.

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Eternals on November 5, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in January.

Hawkeye is expected to debut exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.