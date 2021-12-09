Hawkeye’s Kazi Actor Wants to Team Up With Spider-Man and Killmonger

Four episodes of Hawkeye are already streaming on Disney+, and the show features the debut of many Marvel characters ranging from Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). The show also includes Fra Fee as Kazimierz Kazimerczak AKA Kazi, Maya’s right-hand man. In the comics, Kazi takes on the villainous persona of The Clown, and ComicBook.com recently spoke with Fee about the future of his character. During the chat, Fee was also asked about his dream team-ups between Kazi and other MCU characters.

“I mean, my favorite character has always been Spiderman since I was a kid because I just desperately wanted to be him. But let me see. Michael B. Jordan’s character in Black Panther. I just thought his portrayal of the bad guy, how it’s to be, there’s reasons for acting the way he does, [which] is something that Kazi would deeply respect and there would be a camaraderie and familiarity there. So yeah, I reckon they could hang out,” Fee shared.

Hawkeye has been pulling a lot of its story from Matt Fraction and David Aja’s comic series of the same name, which features Clown in a major role. On the page, he murders innocent people and even stabs Clint Barton in the ear. However, the on-screen Kazi doesn’t seem nearly that evil, so it will be interesting to see if there’s an eventual change in the character.

“I was fully aware of the origins of this character. And I think it was a really intriguing character in the comics,” Fee explained. “And there was a lot that I was able to take from his persona in the comic books. What I love about Kazi, he’s got this really intense, sort of brooding, everything’s simmering at the surface sense of himself. And I believe that’s because he’s harboring a lot of stuff. There’s a lot of issues and there’s a lot of painful things that have happened. And also deep-rooted passions that make for this very intriguing character that doesn’t necessarily wear on his sleeve, unlike his counterparts in the mafia that are big, brash versions of themselves. He’s not, he’s got a quiet intensity. Whether or not it is to be seen that he takes on this persona that is traditionally viewed in the comics, we’re not sure. But like you said, I think that the comic book figure is inherently evil.”

“What I love about Marvel Studios and how they’ve tackled villainous characters is that we have a much more fully-fledged out version of themselves,” he continued. “There’s a sense of history, there’s always a reason to be, there’s always a reason why these characters act the way that they do. And so to be able to actually figure out why Kazi is who he is, how he’s got to the place that he has found himself, that’s really, really exciting rather than just playing an evil dude. Whether you need to know the why, and I think we’re able to do that here.”

The first four episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.