Hawkeye’s VFX Supervisor Explains How They Created the Trick Arrows

Hawkeye came to an end last month, but the Marvel series is still a hot topic among fans. There was a whole lot to enjoy in the series ranging from the debut of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez to the surprising return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin. There was also a ton of fun action featured in the show, including some sweet weapons that could only be seen in a series about Hawkeye. Hawkeye debuted a bunch of awesome trick arrows for Kate and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) to play with, and VFX Supervisor Greg Steele recently spoke to Marvel about creating the weapons.

“All of the trick arrows up close and personal! 🏹 Greg Steele, VFX Supervisor of Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye, talks to @LorraineCink about how they created all of the arrows in the show,” Marvel wrote on Twitter. The interview features Steele talking about all of the trick arrows, including the awesome ones created by Pym. You can watch the full interview below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directing team Bert and Bertie recently spoke with TVLine about filming the chase sequence from Hawkeye‘s third episode, and they talked about going all out with the trick arrows. They assumed that some of the stranger arrows would end up being cut from the episode, but they all ended up staying.

“We wanted to add more Christmas moments in the car chase, and so the Christmas tree lot came out of that,” the directors said when asked about the car chase. “It was always, ‘How do we make Christmas a part of the story?’ And then when you’re going through a lot of Christmas trees, it’s like, ‘OK, what arrows are going to do what in this?’ We just expected we would have to cut some [arrows] in the end, and we didn’t. They’re all in there, which is awesome.”

Recently, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, spoke about Hawkeye and revealed he hopes it will become a Christmas classic.

“I hope [Hawkeye is necessary viewing for the holidays],” Feige told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s fun, we’ve always wanted to do a story [at Christmas]. We had a little bit in Iron Man 3 that was our Christmas story — nobody really looks at it as a [Christmas story], we sort of consider that a Christmas movie. But this, unabashedly, is a holiday story.”

“I love the idea of it being a perennial that people can check out every holiday season,” Feige added. “I love that it’s debuting just before Thanksgiving, it concludes just before Christmas. For the first time, you get a title Avenger on Disney+, which is great. Jeremy Renner, of course, is the best, and he’s the reason to do it. Thankfully, Hailee wanted to work with him, so we got her to play Kate Bishop, and it’s that pairing that I think is gonna make for very happy holidays.”

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.