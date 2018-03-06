Here’s What Rosario Dawson Could Look Like As She-Hulk

Rosario Dawson is already known to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as Claire Temple, the nurse that helps bind together the Netflix side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, last week Dawson revealed that there’s another Marvel Comics that she would be “honored” to play in live-action, and this one fits much more into the traditional superhero mold.

That character is Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, the cousin of Bruce Banner who, through a life-saving blood transfusion of Banner’s gamma-irradiated blood, can transform in a green-skinned formed to rival that of the Hulk himself.

Never one to let fantasy-casting news pass unrealized, the artist known as BossLogic fired up photoshop to imagine what Dawson could look like as the part-time superhero and full-time lawyer. The result can be seen, along with several other pieces of BossLogic’s work, in the gallery below.

Dawson isn’t one to play favorites when it comes to superhero universes. The actress has also voiced Artemis is the DC Animation’s Wonder Woman feature film, as well as Wonder Woman herself in Justice League: Throne of Atlantis and Justice League vs. Teen Titans. She’s next set to voice Batgirl in The LEGO Batman Movie, opening in theaters on Feb. 10, 2017.

