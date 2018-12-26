Homemade Infinity Gauntlet Might be Better Than the Original

The highest grossing movie of 2018 was Avengers: Infinity War, which means people of all ages went out and saw the superhero film over and over again. Well, turns out, grandmas were no exception!

A post shared to r/Marvel, a subreddit “dedicated to Marvel Comics, its publications and hundreds of characters,” showed off some sweet Infinity War-inspired knitting skills.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My boyfriend’s grandmother is pretty talented, aye?,” u/kimberlyisshort wrote. We’re so jealous! That’s a top-notch Christmas present from a top-notch grandma!

As you can see, the glove is a knitted version of the Infinity Gauntlet, worn by Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Many redditors were quick to comment on the awesome glove, adding their awe and punny spins to the post.

“The Infi-Knity Gauntlet,” joked u/xDOOSO_.

“Those stitches are perfectly balanced,” added u/RelsircTheGrey, referencing Thanos.

“Like all stiches should be,” replied u/Curse3242.

u/Im_Argonaut gave us a beautiful new word, “Granos,” with this altered quote: “Comfort isn’t something one considers when trying to balance the universe, but this, warms my hand quite nice.” -Granos

Quick! Someone draw us a Granos!

Another commentator, u/nicholvengian, shared a crochet pattern from Etsy, if you’re looking for your own snuggly Infinity Gauntlet to warm you up this winter.

Different iterations of the gauntlet were a big seller this holiday season, but the homemade variety might very well be our favorite. The question remains… has Josh Brolin seen this? The actor behind Thanos loves making jokes about his character, especially when it comes to how he decimated half the universe’s population. We’re inclined to believe he would be a fan of Granos.

This isn’t the only gauntlet making the news rounds today. There’s also an exciting new Funko Pop! figure that has the late comics legend, Stan Lee, wielding the stones.

While it’s unclear just how big of a role Thanos’ accessory will be playing in Avengers: Endgame, we can expect to see the character again in the highly-anticipated movie.

Avengers: Infinity War is available on blu-ray, DVD, digital download, and streaming on Netflix. Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.