Oscars Honest Trailer Highlights Comic Book Movie Snubs

Its that time of year again. Hollywood is preparing for its big night, the Oscars. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will once again honor the best films of the year.

And it’s also the time of year for fans of comic book movies to get annoyed that none of the big comic book adaptation from the past year received an Oscar nomination outside of the visual effects categories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ScreenJunkies is using their annual Oscars Honest trailer to highlight some of the films that were “snubbed.” You can watch the Honest Trailer above. Here’s the comic book movies that got a shout out as “The following comic book movies that nerds think were snubbed, and the categories they should have been nominated for…”:

Thor: Ragnarok gets a nod for Best Goldblum in reference to Jeff Goldblum’s role as Grandmaster, the overlord of Sakaar.

Wonder Woman gets the nomination for Best 2/3 of a Movie, a snarky jab at how the film’s final battle between Wonder Woman and Ares wasn’t as good as the rest of the movie.

Justice League for Best Picture…But Only the Snyder Cut, a reference to the ongoing campaign to have Zack Snyder’s original vision of what Justice League would be restored and released.

Logan for Best Picture…For People Who Only Saw Comic Book Movies Last Year, suggesting that superhero fans should maybe broaden their viewing habits.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 gets a nomination for Best Movie You Enjoyed Then Immediately Forgot About.

Spider-Man: Homecoming gets nominated for “Best Lack of an Origin Story.”

And Guardians for Best Russian Superhero Movie I Only Saw a Trailer For, But Holy Sh*t One of Them Turns Into a Bear? How Did I Miss This One?

The video, of course, covers the nine actual nominees for Best Picture. These are Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hours, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, Call Me By Your Name, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, The Phantom Thread, Lady Bird, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, The Post, and Jordan Peele’s horror hit Get Out.

The Oscars will be broadcast on March 4th.