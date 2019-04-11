Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ War Machine Figure Includes the Mysterious 006 Armor

Hot Toys has unveiled their sixth-scale War Machine figure based on Rhodey’s armor in Avengers: Endgame. Features include a newly developed Don Cheadle head sculpt among other visual upgrades, but, ultimately, it doesn’t appear to be much different than War Machine figures released in the past. However, it does feature that mysterious “006” number on the leg, which also showed up other Avengers: Endgame toys, including this Funko Pop figure. What does it mean?

Some have speculated that it could be a spoiler about War Machine’s armor situation in the upcoming film (a theory that could be supported by this LEGO set). However, toys aren’t particularly reliable when it comes to spoilers, so take all of this with a grain of salt.

The Hot Toys – MMS530D31 – Avengers: Endgame – 1/6th scale War Machine Collectible Figure will be available to pre-order at Sideshow Collectibles – most likely by the end of the day today April 11th. The complete list of features can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of War Machine in Avengers: Endgame

One (1) newly painted helmeted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Don Cheadle as James Rhodes in the movie with removable mask

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

One (1) interchangeable helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Approximately 32 cm tall

Over 30 points of articulations

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Grayish black and silver colored armor with white decals on the streamline armor design

LED- lighted hexagon-shaped Arc Reactor on chest (white light, battery operated)

One (1) detachable chest armor to reveal interior mechanical design

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

One (1) pair of repulsor firing hands (white light, battery operated)

Articulations on waist armor which allow flexible movement

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Weapons:

One (1) articulated back-mounted machine gun

Accessories:

A movie-themed figure stand with movie logo and character name

The War Machine figure follows the release of Thanos, Iron Man (Mark LXXV armor), and the Hawkeye/Ronin figure in Hot Toys’ Avengers: Endgame lineup.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.

