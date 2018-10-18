Hot Toys Concept Art Iron Man Figure Celebrates Marvel Studios’ 10th Anniversary

Following the outstanding concept art Captain America figure unveiled in July, Hot Toys is continuing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a sixth scale concept art Iron Man Mark XLVI. Iron Man is Hot Toys’ bread and butter, so it’s no surprise that this figure is amazing.

The Hot Toys MMS489D25 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark XLVI figure is based on Iron Man concept art created by Ryan Meinerding, Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development. It features an LED light-up helmet, detailed armor design with “fully enhanced” articulations, interchangeable shoulder and forearm weapon-firing armor parts, an LED light-up Arc Reactor, and a Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years-themed figure stand. It will be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, October 18th.

The official list of features for the Iron Man figure can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark XLVI

A helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Movie-accurate proportion and highly detailed armor design

Approximately 32 cm tall

Over 30 points of enhanced articulations

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Metallic red and gold colored painting on the streamline Mark XLVI armor design

LED-lighted circle-shaped Arc Reactor on chest (white light, battery operated)

LED lights can shine through sides of ribs and forearms (blue light, battery operated)

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable shoulder armor (regular, weapon-firing)

One (1) piece of chest armor (can be removed to reveal interior mechanical design)

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable forearm armor (regular, weapon-firing)

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

One (1) pair of repulsor firing hands (white light, battery operated)

Fully deployable air flaps at back of the armor

Multi-layered waist armor with enhanced articulations allowing highly flexible movement

Accessory:

Specially designed Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years themed figure stand with character name

