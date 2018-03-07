Hot Toys Announces Their Teen Groot and Rocket Figures From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Tucked inside last week’s unveiling of Hot Toys’ Thor figure from Avengers: Infinity War was a preview of a adolescent / teenage Groot figure and Rocket. Today, all has been revealed.

The 1/6th scale Groot figure features two interchangeable face sculpts, blaster rifle, handheld game console, and movie-themed figure stand. The Rocket Raccoon figure features a newly painted head, interchangeable hands and feet, an all-new blaster rifle, and a movie-themed figure stand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both figures (along with the previously announced Infinity Gauntlet, Thor, and Iron Man figures) will be available to pre-order from Sideshow Collectibles via this link as early as today, March 7th. The Groot figure can be purchased separately, but if you want Rocket, you’ll need to go in for the Groot and Rocket collectible set. The official list of features for both figures is available below.

The 1/6th Scale Groot Collectible Figure Features:

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Groot in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

• Two (2) newly developed interchangeable face sculpts with movie-accurate facial expression and tree texture

• Approximately 29.5 cm tall

• Newly developed unique body with over 15 points of articulations

• Five (5) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) partially clenched left hand

• One (1) weapon holding right hand

• One (1) attacking right hand

• Each piece of face sculpt is specially hand-painted

Weapon:

• One (1) blaster rifle

Accessories:

• One (1) handheld game console

• Specially designed movie-themed figure stand movie logo

The 1/6th Scale Rocket Collectible Figure Features:

• Newly painted roaring expression head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Rocket from Avengers: Infinity War

• Movie-accurate facial expression and detail fur texture

• Approximately 16 cm tall

• Specialized body with over 17 points of articulations

• Three (3) pairs of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of hands for holding blaster rifle

• Two (2) pairs of interchangeable feet including:

• One (1) pair of feet for standing

• One (1) pair of feet in a flying stance

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand- painted

Costume:

• One (1) navy blue space suit

• One (1) utility belt with pouches

• One (1) gun strap (wearable on the back)

Weapon:

• One (1) blaster rifle

Accessory:

• Specially designed movie-themed figure stand movie logo

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.