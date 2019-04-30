How Much Robert Downey Jr. Is Making For Avengers Movies Revealed

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is the godfather of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it makes sense that he would end up drawing the biggest paydays once all is said and done. That’s not to say other Marvel heroes haven’t drawn big paydays, but Iron Man‘s paydays leave those in the dust according to a new report by THR, and it all stems from the unique deal that Downey worked out with Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige. That deal has been lucrative for both Marvel and Downey, but especially Downey.

According to the new report, the arrangement Downey had with Feige included Downey getting paid on the backend of Marvel’s Avengers movies. Downey has been in the role since 2008’s Iron Man, so if this is the case that means he made money on the backend of movies like Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and now Avengers: Endgame and that would add up to quite the impressive sum.

To put that into perspective, the report states that Downey likely walked away from Infinity War (which grossed over $2 billion) with a payday of $75 million thanks to that deal. If Endgame grosses more than Infinity War that means his payday for that could increase, which is just crazy.

Throw in the money he made for the Iron Man films and appearances in other movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming (which he pulled in $5 million for three days of shooting) and you can imagine he’s made a sizable chunk of income from Marvel.

Endgame brought Iron Man’s arc to an emotional end though, which means unless it is via flashbacks or perhaps an A.I. (like what’s happened in the comics at times), he won’t be appearing in future Marvel movies. That goodbye hit fans hard, as Iron Man gives up his life to fulfill the one way to a victory that Doctor Strange foresaw in Infinity War, causing Thanos and his armies to fade out of existence. Unfortunately, it takes a toll on his very human body and he dies surrounded by all the heroes that are alive thanks to the Avengers actions and sacrifices.

It’s a pretty emotional ending, but a very fitting way to say goodbye to the hero that kickstarted a cinematic universe like no other, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

