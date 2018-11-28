Hugh Jackman Teasing “Huge” Announcement This Week

Even though Hugh Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws when Logan came to an end last year, and the actor has said on numerous occasions that he’s finished playing the ever-popular X-Men member, Marvel fans are still holding out hope that he’s got one more movie left in the tank. Those hopes swelled to enormous new heights on Monday morning, as Jackman revealed that he’s got a mysterious announcement on the way.

During Monday’s episode of The Today Show, Jackman took to Twitter with a video from the show, where the hosts noted that he would be appearing as a guest on Thursday’s edition with some major news.

“See you this Thursday on The Today show for an exclusive announcement,” Jackman wrote in the tweet.

“And we want to mention something else we’re very excited about,” says one of the hosts in the video. “The always charming Hugh Jackman will be here on Thursday with a huge, exclusive announcement. We can’t tell you what it is just yet, but it will be worth the wait. I promise.”

This will likely have nothing to do with a potential return to Wolverine, no matter how many fans believe it to be true. Earlier this month, Jackman himself said that he was totally done with the character, and has no intention of turning back.

“When I saw Deadpool, I was like, ‘Wow that’s cool. It’s just a matter of time,’” Jackman told MTV News. “It’s a bit like you’re at the greatest party you’ve ever been at, you’ve been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you’re just like ‘It’s time, ok. If I stay any longer, it’s gonna get ugly.’ It’s like, it’s time.

“And on the way home, someone calls you and goes ‘THEY JUST PUT MICHAEL JACKSON ON! YOU GOTTA GET BACK HERE!’ And a little part of you goes, ‘I like Michael Jackson,’ but then you just go, I want to go to bed.”

As if that wasn’t definitive enough, Jackman was asked by the host for a declaration about his future as Wolverine, to try and put the rumors to rest once and for all.

“I just hate those declarations,” Jackman said. “But I’m done. I’m done. Those things haunt you, in some way they haunt you.”

Sorry to burst your bubble, but it doesn’t seem likely that Jackman will announce another Wolverine movie, or even a reprisal of the role in a future Deadpool flick. But hey, look on the bright side. This could be the announcement of The Greatest Showman sequel. That’s pretty cool…right?