Hugh Jackman Hilariously Poses with Fan Wearing Ryan Reynolds Dress

Another day, another amazing interaction between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. The men have been going at it ever since Reynolds starting pushing for Jackman to show up as Wolverine in the Deadpool films. Jackman refused, and they’ve been trolling each other in various ways ever since. Most recently, a fan met Jackman while wearing an awesome dress covered in Reynolds’ face. Both Jackman and Reynolds posted photos of the meeting on Instagram, and they’re pretty hilarious.

“Let me get this straight. You’ve conquered gin and now … moving on to ladies apparel?,” Jackman posted.

“You should see the walls, ceiling and carpet of your house when you get home,” Reynolds replied.

Here’s Reynolds’ post:

“Happy Hump Day, Hugh. It’s always nice to see me. #tmtmts,” he wrote.

Many people commented on the posts, clearly loving the actors’ latest interaction:

“Would you guys just form a BOY BAND already!!! Geez!,” @robliefeld joked.

“We say Yes To The Dress,” @aviationgin added.

The fan in the photos also chimed in:

“Omg! 😂 I’ve been so anxious all week about this post! It was such a pleasure meeting you Hugh! Glad you like my dress 😉😂❤️,” @geekystacey replied to Jackman.

“Oh my god hahaha I’m so glad you’re enjoying my dress too Ryan! 😂❤️ Now, you need to make an appearance down under so I can get it signed please! 😍,” she added on Reynolds’ post.

Now that Disney has merged with Fox, it’s unlikely a team-up between the actors’ Marvel characters will ever occur. This is especially true now that Dark Phoenix has been released, closing the 20-year-long X-Men movie franchise. The Deadpool film series is expected to continue, but it’s currently unclear how it will work in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All of Jackman’s X-Men films and Reynolds’ Deadpool movies are currently available for home viewing.