Hugh Jackman Slams ‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds in New Video, Takes Shot at ‘Green Lantern’

The hilarious ongoing “feud” between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds has picked up steam over the last several months, with both actors jawing back and forth on social media over the most absurd of topics. The duo even got John Krasinski in on the action at one point. While the Wolverine/Deadpool beef has remained a pretty even match, Jackman has finally pulled ahead in a surprising turn of events.

On Tuesday, Jackman posted a video on his Twitter account, which seems a lot like a fake political commercial. Photos of the two actors slide by as Jackman narrates, saying that Reynolds’ success wasn’t exactly earned.

“Ryan Reynolds may seem like an honest, hard-working movie star, husband, and father, but don’t let the facts get in the way of the truth. The truth? He’s been riding Hugh Jackman’s coattails since 2009, when Hugh hand selected him to star in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in the universally acclaimed best portrayal of Wade Wilson ever. The truth? Ryan was only named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2010, the year after he met Hugh. Coincidence? Please. The truth? You can soon see Ryan in Once Upon a Deadpool and support the Fudge Cancer charity at the same time. Please do it, or he might make another Van Wilder movie. Or worse yet, Green Lantern.”

While this was partly a way to take down Reynolds on social media, it also works as a plug for Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2 that will be released in theaters this December. As Jackman points out, the film will help raise money for the fight against cancer.

A lot of the fake argument between the two actors comes from the running gag of Reynolds continually asking Jackman to play Wolverine in a Deadpool movie. The latter tried to put the nail in the coffin recently by telling MTV News he was definitely done with his claws.

“I just hate those declarations,” Jackman said. “But I’m done. I’m done. Those things haunt you, in some way they haunt you.”

Once Upon a Deadpool hits theaters on December 12th and will run until Christmas Eve.