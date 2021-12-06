Hugh Jackman Reveals He Still Has His Wolverine Muscles In Booster Shot Photo

Hugh Jackman may have retired from playing Wolverine, but the actor still has Logan’s impressive physique and muscles in a photo taken while receiving his COVID-19 booster shot. The 53-year-old Jackman last played Wolverine in 2017’s Logan, an adaption of Marvel’s Old Man Logan comic book. It jumped to the future and showed a much older and weary Wolverine following appearances in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2013’s The Wolverine. Logan is attempting to live a peaceful life until he meets Dafne Keen’s Laura/X-23, his daughter who is being hunted by the Reavers. Logan ends with Wolverine’s death, bringing the Fox movie trilogy to an end.

The Wolverine actor gave a thumbs-up sign while flexing as he received the booster shot. Jackman captioned the photo, “Boosted. (Thank you Narmin!)” Even with a black mask on his face, his expressive eyebrows reveal Jackman is giving a big smile, proving the importance of staying vaccinated while the pandemic continues to spread and mutate around the world.

Fans have continued to speculate on Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine, especially after Disney obtained the rights to the X-Men following its acquisition of Fox. However, Jackman denied a Wolverine return in a conversation with Jake’s Takes.

“I’m hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” Jackman explained. “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

He has previously spoken about retiring Wolverine’s Adamantium claws in 2018, admitting it was time to step aside and let someone else take on the role.

“When I saw Deadpool, I was like, ‘Wow that’s cool.’ It’s just a matter of time. It’s a bit like you’re at the greatest party you’ve ever been at, you’ve been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you’re just like, ‘It’s time, ok. If I stay any longer, it’s gonna get ugly.’ It’s like, it’s time,” he said. “And on the way home, someone calls you and goes, ‘THEY JUST PUT MICHAEL JACKSON ON! YOU GOTTA GET BACK HERE!’ And a little part of you goes, ‘I like Michael Jackson,’ but then you just go, I want to go to bed.”

