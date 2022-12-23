Hugh Jackman's Home Is Infiltrated by Ryan Reynolds for the Holidays

It was announced back in September that Hugh Jackman would be returning to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Jackman broke the news in a hilarious video with Ryan Reynolds, and Marvel fans cannot wait for them to star in the movie together. Over the years, the duo has perfected their faux feud which has included some funny pranks on each other, but it's no secret how much they love really love each other. In honor of Reynolds' new Christmas movie, Spirited, Jackman took to Instagram today to reveal his home has been infiltrated by his Marvel co-star.

The video shows Jackman in front of his Christmas tree, which is next to a cardboard cutout of Reynolds in Spirited. "How did he get in here? What the hell? This is my home!" Jackman explains. You can watch the fun little video below:

What Is Spirited?

Spirited is a musical based on A Christmas Carol starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The movie has done fairly well with critics and audiences, and currently has a 69% critics score and 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Spirited was written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, who worked with Ferrell on the Daddy's Home movies. Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds' Maximum Effort, and Mosaic are producing the holiday film. Reynolds takes on the role of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like character, putting him in the crosshairs of the various ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Ferrell is expected to play the Ghost of Christmas Present and Octavia Spencer plays Reynolds' "good-natured co-worker."

Where Can You Watch Spirited?

An Apple TV+ subscription is required to watch Spirited on the service, but there's no additional fee for subscribers to stream thennew movie. First-time subscribers can watch Spirited for free with Apple TV+'s 7-day trial, which costs $6.99 per month after the first week.

If you're ineligible for a free trial, Apple TV+ is included for three months when you purchase an Apple device and redeem the offer within 90 days. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app and dozens of app-supported devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV streaming devices and TVs, XBox and Playstation consoles, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, and Chromecast with Google TV.

When Is Deadpool 3 Being Released?

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on September 6th, 2024.