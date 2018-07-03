Hulk Joins the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ S.H. Figuarts Lineup

Bandai Tamashii Nations unveiled the first wave of their Marvel Avengers: Infinity War S.H. Figuarts lineup back in March, and today Hulk finally joined the team!

This premium, highly posable Hulk figure stands roughly 8-inches tall, and comes with alternate hands and facial expressions. The best place to pre-order one in the US is right here at Entertainment Earth, where it’s priced at $84.99 with free shipping. The figure is expected to arrive on your doorstep this January. At the time of writing, images of the figure were not uploaded to the product page, so the images above come directly from Tamashii.

All-in-all, Tamashii Nations’ Avengers: Infinity War S.H. Figuarts lineup has been pretty fantastic, though some figures are better than others. The Iron Man and Thanos figures were particularly awesome, which explains why they sold out in pre-order. However, you can still reserve Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Spider, Falcon, Bucky, and Black Widow (which features a fantastic likeness of Scarlett Johansson). Hulkbuster, Doctor Strange, and Star-Lord figures are also in the works, and should be released sometime in the near future. You can shop the rest of the lineup here.

On a related note, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series celebrating the first ten years of Marvel Studios expanded recently to include Ant-Man and Thor 2-packs as well as a standalone Red Skull!

Let’s start with the Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Yellowjacket 2-pack, which is based on the original 2015 Ant-Man film. It’s available to pre-order here for $49.99 with shipping slated for August. Accessories include a Scott Lang head and mini Ant-Man and Yellowjacket figures.

Next up is the Marvel Legends Thor and Sif 2-pack based on their appearance in the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World. That set is available to pre-order here for $49.99 with shipping slated for August. Accessories include a hammer, sword, spear, and shield.

The Marvel Legends Red Skull figure based on his appearance in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger rounds out the list. It can be pre-ordered here for $24.99 with shipping slated for August. Accessories include three Hydra soldier heads, alternate hand, weapon, and harness.

Currently, the hottest collectible in the Marvel Studios The First Ten Years Legends Series lineup is the Avengers: Infinity War 3-Pack. It features Thanos, Iron Man (with light-up arc reactor), and Doctor Strange!

If you’re all-in on this, pre-order a set now before they sell out. The 3-Pack is listed at $69.99, and shipping is slated to begin any day now. The official description reads:

“Relive the battle with the Marvel Legends Cinematic Universe 10th Anniversary Avengers: Infinity War 6-Inch Action Figure 3-Pack! For ten years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been bringing the mightiest and most beloved characters to life on the big screen. In commemoration of this incredible cinematic collection of the world’s greatest super heroes and super villains, Hasbro has partnered with Marvel Studios to create the Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years line for Marvel Legends, including premium figures from across the MCU’s most patriotic, mystical, Hulk-busting, and dance-worthy blockbuster hits. Collect Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Marvel Legends figures to build the ultimate MCU collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Imagine the intense moments of battle from Avengers: Infinity War with these 6-inch-scale Iron Man (with light-up arc reactor), Doctor Strange, and Thanos figures, featuring premium articulation and highly detailed design inspired by the 2018 movie, Avengers: Infinity War.”

If you’re interested in collecting the rest of The First Ten Years Marvel Legends figure lineup, let’s start with the Marvel Legends MCU Captain America and Crossbones 6-inch Action Figure 2-Pack, which depicts the characters as they appeared in Captain America: Civil War. The movie Crossbones figure is a first as far as we know, and the Captain America figure has a fantastic likeness of Chris Evans, which is also a first for the Marvel Legends line. You can pre-order it here with shipping slated for August.

Next up is the Marvel Legends MCU Iron Man 6-Inch Action Figure, which depicts Iron Man Mark VII as he appeared in The Avengers. Like the Captain America and Crossbones figures before it, the Iron Man figure has loads of articulation and detailing. You can pre-order it here with shipping slated for August.

Finally, we have the Marvel Legends MCU Ronan the Accuser 6-Inch Action Figure, which depicts the character as he appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy. You can pre-order it here with shipping slated for August.

