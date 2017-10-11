Hulu Slashes Subscription Price Ahead Of ‘Runaways’ Premiere

Ahead of Marvel‘s big debut on the streaming platform, Hulu has slashed the price on their subscription service with hopes of enticing more fans of the superhero universe to sign on.

The monthly price is being lowered from $7.99 to $5.99, right before the highly anticipated series premiere of Marvel’s Runways drops.

The price drop is only a promotion, so you’ll have to sign up for Hulu before January 9, 2018 to take advantage of the deal.

The news comes right after Runaways made an impressive debut at New York Comic Con. The first trailer is now available online for fans to watch ahead of the series premiere on November 21. Those who made it to the Hulu’s presentation at NYCC were treated to a special showing of the series premiere.

Though Disney is planning their own streaming service, it’s unlikely that Runaways or the Netflix series will be affected by the move. And this price drop should be enticing for users who were turned off by Netflix raising prices for their own services.

Hulu is a joint venture between 20th Century Fox, Comcast, Warner Bros, and Disney (which owns about a third of the streaming platform).

Runaways is based on the Marvel comic of the same name, created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona with artwork by Christina Strain. Early reviews and impressions for the series have been very positive.

We’ve managed to sneak a peak of the first two episodes and we were impressed, as well.

Be sure to sign up before January 9 if you want to take advantage of this new deal and watch Runaways, along with the many other programs that Hulu offers on its streaming service.

Runaways, produced by Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, premieres November 21.

