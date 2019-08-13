Idris Elba Wants to Play Heimdall Again

Like most of the stars of the Thor movies, Idris Elba seemed to be pretty burnt out on the Asgardian adventures a couple of years ago. However, things changed drastically, and publicly, for franchise lead Chris Hemsworth when Taika Waititi was brought on to direct Thor: Ragnarok. The God of Thunder instantly became a champion of fun and humor, and Hemsworth quickly expressed that he was ready to continue playing the character past Avengers: Endgame. Well, apparently Elba had the same sort of turnaround after Ragnarok.

During an appearance on ABC Radio, Elba was asked about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to this point and in the future. Heimdall, Thor’s best pal and keeper of the Bifrost, was tragically killed in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War, just minutes before Loki also met his end. Despite the character’s death, Elba was pretty open to the idea of returning to Marvel Studios.

“Of course,” he said of his desire to come back. “Listen, Heimdall is essentially part of the god family. So you know, he essentially could be alive. I’m just saying! I’m just putting it out there. The Heimdall character goes way back into, you know, the Thor mythology, And I’m sure there will be an interesting way to bring that alive. Of course I would. Yes.”

If Marvel wants Elba back (Who wouldn’t?) there are a couple of opportunities to do so. The most obvious of these being the Loki TV series on Disney+, which will star Tom Hiddleston in the titular role. The show will take place in an alternate reality that Loki accidentally created when he removed the Space Stone from the main timeline. In that version of the universe, Heimdall is still alive and could easily be worked into the story.

There are also two feature film opportunities for Elba’s Heimdall to show up. Waititi’s 2021 film, Thor: Love and Thunder, makes plenty of sense, but let’s also remember the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The story may not allow it, but Elba is about to begin work with Guardians director James Gunn on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC. If the two get along well, Gunn could look for a way to get Heimdall in his next film.

Would you like to see more of Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!