Bring Hulk Smash To Your Computer With This Superhero USB Flash Drive

If you’ve ever wanted your computer to be a bit more intimidating, then look no further than the Incredible Hulk.

To be clear, it isn’t like the actual Incredible Hulk is just going to stand behind you and grimace at people (though that would be spectacular). Instead, you can opt for a more portable option with the Incredible Hulk superhero USB Flash Drive. The USB drive holds 16 GB worth of data and is housed in his head.

Granted you have to behead him to actually use the drive, but the good news is it pops right back onto his body, where you can display your USB drive in a slick grimacing figurine that even stands on its own.

You can order the little Green Goliath here for $21.99.

Now, a few important notes. He will not yell Hulk Smash at random passerby, which may be a negative to some, especially those who work with loud apple chewers or people who steal your gummies. What you could do though is get a bullhorn and place it behind him, that way if someone demands on letting the whole world know they are eating a pear you can have Hulk mean mug them and add in a boisterous “what is wrong with you!” for good measure.

These are just ideas mind you, but pretty sure they are gold. You can check out an image of the slick device above, though the bullhorn is not included.

Fans can see Hulk in theaters as part of Thor: Ragnarok, and he will be returning to the big screen in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War, the second in his pseudo-trilogy. That will conclude in 2019’s Avengers 4, which will be the true end of Phase 3 of the MCU and lead into a very different Phase 4.

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now, while Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4, 2018.