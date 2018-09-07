The Infinity Gauntlet is No Match For These Intense ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Accessories

Forget collecting Infinity Stones for the Infinity Gauntlet, the Avengers need to stop Thanos from acquiring this watch, ring, and hat. I shudder to think what would happen if one person were to wear all three items at the same time. The fate of the universe could be at stake, but if you’re willing to take the risk, here are the details on each of these powerful items:

The Avengers Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet Watch is available to pre-order here for $39.99 with shipping slated for June. One look at it pretty much says it all, but the official list of specs includes the following:

• Movement- quartz

• Battery powered

• Manufacturer’s 1-year limited warranty

• Face color- gold

• Case color- gold-colored stainless steel

• Caseback- stainless steel

• Bezel color- gold-colored stainless steel

• Band color- gold-colored stainless steel

• Pushbutton clasp

• Case size- 50mm diameter

• Band length- 210mm

• Band width- 24mm

The Avengers Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet 59Fifty Fitted Hat is available to pre-order here for a whopping $99.99 with shipping slated for June. That’s a ridiculous amount of money for a baseball cap, but it is loaded with features. The official breakdown goes like this:

The front panel features a unique take on the captivating logo with thick, elevated embroidery. And yes, that’s the word “Infinity” resting vertically along the “A”.

The bill is flat, golden, and immaculately stitched to simulate layered gauntlet plating. Brighter, golden appliques accent the bill with spiraling embroidery conveying long forgotten cosmic runes. Under the bill you’ll find a glorious illustration of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet!

Actual Infinity Stones! Yes, our Infinity Gauntlet hat is crowned with every single colored ingot capable of mangling reality and turning sharks into pancakes. Made from a clear, hard plastic, these faux Infinity Stones are filled with full, foggy colors to convey timeless elements crafted in the super-heated forge of the Big Bang.

The back features a brighter, golden band layered with darker appliques bordered and accented with exquisite, winding embroidery.

The cap’s inner lining features six blinding illustrations of each and every Infinity Stone – they’re paired with the appropriate Marvel hero who had personal dealings with said stones.

The official New Era sticker? It’s right there, resting soundly underneath the flat bill.

Finally, the Infinity Gauntlet ring makes even Super Bowl rings look sensible. It’s available to pre-order here for $49.99 with shipping slated for June/July. It features a stainless steel exterior layered in an antique gold finish with stones made of glass (Mind Stone) and cubic zirconium. It also features the engraved names/abilities of each Infinity Stone.

