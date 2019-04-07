‘Avengers: Endgame’: Robert Downey Jr. Breaks Down Spider-Man Death Scene

I asked Robert Downey Jr. about the emotions of filming the post-snap moment as Iron Man watches Spider-Man turn to dust at the end of Infinity War… You can tell how nervous I was as @BrandonDavisBD handed the camera back to me haha. We’re in the Endgame now. ❤️🎥🎞 pic.twitter.com/mDp6F6ytEg — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) April 7, 2019

Since Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters last summer, arguably no “dusting” affected fans as much as the heartbreaking “I don’t feel so good” line uttered by Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker. Though Holland wasn’t at the Endgame press conference hosted earlier today — as the dusted characters continue not being a part of the film’s marketing — Robert Downey Jr. was on hand to break down the gut-wrenching scene.

“I make a lot of faces, I needed some help in the editing,” Downey Jr. joked. “I remember the brothers were there. I think we restaged it once or twice. It was crazy to shoot it but it was just another day and we were doing lunch and it’s a movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Then I remember seeing it, and I saw it with this amazing kid, this Scottish kid who couldn’t go to a theater, and his reaction really effed me up,” the actor continued. “It’s one of those things where you go like, ‘Wow, I think we just made a pretty serious choice here,’ but I think audiences like that I think audiences are so smart. They require to not be fed the same drivel as even twenty minutes ago. We need novelty. I think what Kevin and the Russo’s do is provide that in spades.”

You can read the full breakdown of today’s massive Avengers: Endgame press conference by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis right here.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now is set to be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

What was the most heartbreaking death for you in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!