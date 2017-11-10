‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ Season Finale Clip Released

Marvel TV still wants you to watch Inhumans, so they’ve released a clip of the upcoming season finale for you to to watch!

The clip picks up where the penultimate episode left off, with Black Bolt and the Royal Family ambushing Maximus, only for the scheming traitor to reveal that he rigged a ‘dead man’s switch’ on his own body, that will disintegrate the protective dome over Attilan, killing its citizens. Despite the show of force, and strong threats, Black Bolt is unable to shake Maximus.

At the end of the scene, Black Bolt hints at a new plan to show the people of Attilan what their would-be new king is truly like.

We can all be honest: at this point, Inhumans is probably going down as one of the biggest misfires in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the finale is not likely to pull it out of tailspin. However, for the few diehard Marvel fans or random viewers who stumbled across the show: enjoy that clip!

Marvel’s Inhumans airs its finale tonight, Friday, November 10th @ 9/8c on ABC. It will soon be replaced when Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D. returns for season 5 on December 1st.